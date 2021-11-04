Boston 5, Detroit 1

Detroit 0 0 1 - 1 Boston 1 2 2 - 5 First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 1 (McAvoy, Marchand), 11:03 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Marchand), 10:52 (pp). 3, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Marchand, McAvoy), 18:45 (pp). Third Period_4, Detroit, Raymond 5 (Hronek, Seider), 7:46 (pp). 5, Boston, Reilly 1 (Nosek, Lazar), 8:10 (sh). 6, Boston, Bergeron 4 (Reilly, Marchand), 15:52. Shots on Goal_Detroit 3-6-6_15. Boston 11-15-11_37. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Boston 3 of 5. Goalies_Detroit, Greiss 3-3-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Boston, Swayman 2-2-0 (15-14). A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:32. Referees_Reid Anderson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Jonny Murray.