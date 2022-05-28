Boston 5, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Owings ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|030
|001
|10x
|—
|5