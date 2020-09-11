Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 32 3 5 3 Verdugo rf 4 1 1 0 Margot cf-rf 5 1 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 3 Arozarena dh 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Tsutsugo ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 1 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 1 0 0 0 Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1 Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Smith c 1 0 0 0 N.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0

Boston 002 010 100 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 210 000 — 3

E_Dalbec (1). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Meadows (7). HR_Devers (10), Dalbec (6), Renfroe (7), B.Lowe (11). SB_Margot 2 (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Kickham 4 3 2 2 1 8 Weber W,1-2 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 Springs H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Brasier H,6 1 0 0 0 1 2 Barnes S,5-8 1 0 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Fleming 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Sherriff 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks L,4-2 1 2 1 1 1 2 Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Kickham 2 (Brosseau,Smith). WP_Weber, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:22.