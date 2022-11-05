Boston 133, N.Y. Knicks 118

Brown 10-19 4-4 30, Tatum 8-17 4-4 26, Griffin 3-4 0-0 7, Smart 5-9 0-0 13, White 3-5 0-0 7, Hauser 6-9 0-0 17, Vonleh 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 4-7 2-2 12, Brogdon 5-14 2-2 14. Totals 47-88 12-12 133.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed