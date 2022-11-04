Boston 123, Chicago 119

DeRozan 13-23 20-22 46, P.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Vucevic 10-14 0-0 24, Dosunmu 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 2-3 16, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Dragic 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 22-25 119.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed