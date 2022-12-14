Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Brown 10-21 2-4 25, Tatum 15-29 9-10 44, Griffin 3-11 0-0 6, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 4-7 0-0 10, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Kornet 1-3 0-2 2, Brogdon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 46-104 11-16 122.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run