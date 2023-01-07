Boston 121, San Antonio 118

Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run