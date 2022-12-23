Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Edwards 13-25 1-1 30, McDaniels 7-15 2-3 17, Gobert 3-4 2-4 8, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 6-13 6-7 21, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 6-10 0-0 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 6-17 0-0 13. Totals 44-91 11-15 109.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run