Boston 116, L.A. Clippers 110

Leonard 11-16 1-1 26, Morris Sr. 5-13 0-0 12, Zubac 6-9 1-4 13, George 10-22 1-1 24, R.Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 5-12 6-8 19, Wall 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 9-14 110.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run