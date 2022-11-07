Boston 109, Memphis 106

G.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Tatum 12-25 12-16 39, Horford 6-7 0-0 15, Brown 8-20 4-5 21, Smart 6-11 1-3 15, Hauser 1-2 2-2 5, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 3-12 0-0 8, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-82 21-28 109.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed