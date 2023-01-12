Boston 109, Brooklyn 98

Tatum 7-22 4-4 20, Williams 4-8 4-4 12, Williams III 4-7 0-0 8, Smart 4-12 6-7 16, White 5-10 1-2 15, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 5-5 0-0 11, Brogdon 7-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-86 15-17 109.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run