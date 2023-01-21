Boston 106, Toronto 104

Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run