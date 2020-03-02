Boratko, Maniscalco have best week for Friday bowlers

Recommended Video:

Ray Boratko rolled the single game scratch of 244 and the high individual game with handicap of 281, while Dan Maniscalco bowled the three-game scratch series of 685 and the three-game series with handicap of 775 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club he Friday Bowling League met on Feb. 28.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) is in first place with a lead of three points over Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi).

Rich Schwam is the individual league high average leader at 209.05.

John Verdeschi is at 202.24 and Manny Cabral is a 197.57.

On Feb. 21, Jay Tyler rolled the single game scratch of 243 and the high individual game with handicap of 275.

John Verdeschi bowled the three-game scratch series of 639.

Ken Kanyuck had the three-game series with handicap of 777.

Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) bowled a new season team high handicap series of 2884.