Boratko, Deyulio lead way at Tuesday Bowling League

Ray Boratko had the high scratch single game of 256 and the high single with handicap of 302, a new season-high, when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League met on Nov. 10 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Andy Deyulio had the high three-game series of 680, and the series with handicap of 779.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) increased its first-place lead to 26 points over Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Fleming).

Bob Fleming is the high individual match point leader with 40 points.

Manny Cabral is the high individual average leader with 200.63.

Angelo Cordone is second at 198.22 and John Verdeschi is at 194.59.

Team 4 set a new season-high single game team score of 783, the team scratch series of 2283 and the team handicap series of 2811.