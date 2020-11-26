Bond carries VMI past St. Andrews Presbyterian 90-63

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ta’Vonne Bond had 15 points off the bench to carry VMI to open the season with a 90-63 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Greg Parham had 13 points for VMI. Myles Lewis added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points.

Travis Thompson Jr. had 14 points for the Knights. Isaac Clay added 11 points. Xzavier McFadden had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com