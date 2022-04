SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft.

“To Zag Nation and the Spokane Community, I love you guys! I appreciate the love and support you all had for us as a team and for welcoming me with open arms, I am forever grateful!” Bolton wrote on social media. "With that being said, playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I first picked up the ball."