Boldy's hat trick powers Wild to a 7-4 win over Red Wings BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022
1 of7 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) is surrounded by teammates in celebration after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops the puck shot by Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (52) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) stops the puck next to Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) smiles after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Joel Eriksson Ek (14) after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The goal marked Boldy's first hat trick in his NHL career. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which rallied from a two-goal deficit early in the first period. The Wild are 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and have won six in a row at home.