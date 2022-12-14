Boise State takes down New Orleans for eighth straight win

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Young's 16 points off of the bench helped Boise State to a 91-50 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday night for the Broncos' eighth straight win.

Young was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (9-2). Max Rice added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.