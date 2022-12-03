Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71

Degenhart 2-3 3-4 8, N.Smith 3-7 5-7 11, Agbo 3-9 4-7 13, M.Rice 8-12 6-6 25, Shaver 3-7 11-12 20, Whiting 3-5 0-0 6, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, NgaNga 1-1 0-0 3, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 29-36 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run