Boise St. 67, San Jose St. 64

T.Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, Tolbert 2-8 0-0 5, Diallo 6-7 0-0 12, Cardenas 5-12 1-1 12, Moore 9-16 3-3 22, Gorener 2-7 0-1 5, Vaihola 3-3 0-0 6, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, G.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-7 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run