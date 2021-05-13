Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 10:02 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA’s longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena.