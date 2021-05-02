Bogdanovic scores 34 as Jazz rally to beat Raptors 106-102 JOHN COON, Associated Press May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 1:57 a.m.
1 of6 Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry, right, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) guards Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) dunks as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Utah Jazz guard Matt Thomas, rear, defends against Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) defends as Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 34 points — including six 3-pointers — to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Jordan Clarkson added 15 points for the Jazz, Joe Ingles chipped in 15 points and nine assists while Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Utah held Toronto to just 13 points in the fourth quarter to win for just the second time in five games.