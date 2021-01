Bob Beck had an excellent day with the high scratch single game of 279, the high single with handicap of 308, and the handicap series of 739 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Dec. 22.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) tied Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston) for first and a 10-point lead over Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Flemming).