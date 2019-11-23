Bob Beck rolls best for Tuesday bowlers

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 12 finds Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo) with 195 points and a two-point lead over Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Dick Stein, Hank Giannini, Bob Fleming).

The high scratch single game of 236 was rolled by Bob Beck, as was the high three-game series of 648 and the Series with Handicap of 756.

Robert Brocking had the high single game with handicap of 280.

Peter Hristov and Manny Cabral are the High Individual Match Point leaders with 42 points.