Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results of March 26 continued the close battle for the championship, as Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) moved into first place with a two-point lead over Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini Guy Favreau).

Bob Beck had a great day with the high single game scratch of 258, the high series scratch of 681 and the series with handicap of 780.