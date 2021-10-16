Bo Nix leads Auburn to 38-23 upset of No. 17 Arkansas ERIC W. BOLIN, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 4 p.m.
1 of4 Auburn receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) hold onto ball as he intercepts a pass intended for Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) slips past Auburn defenders J.J. Pegues (89) and Derick Hall (29) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, Auburn's defense contributed touchdown and a key fourth down stop in the third quarter and the Tigers upset No. 17 Arkansas 38-23 Saturday.
Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) won its sixth straight in the series and handed Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.