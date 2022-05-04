Blue Jays beat Yanks 2-1, end New York's 11-game win streak IAN HARRISON, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 10:26 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York's winning streak at 11.
Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on.