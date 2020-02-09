Blackwood gets 2nd straight shutout, Devils beat Kings 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot and made 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and the New Jersey Devils beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Saturday night.

Nikita Gusev, Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who extended their points streak to a season-high six games. They are 3-0-3 since returning from the All-Star break.

Calvin Petersen, who was recalled from Ontario of the AHL following the trade of backup goaltender Jack Campbell to Toronto, made 31 saves in his season debut.

Blackwood, who made 46 saves in a 5-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday, stopped 13 shots in the scoreless first period. He was a little lucky as Michael Amadio clanged one off the goalpost. The 23-year-old rookie goalie stopped Anze Kopitar on the penalty shot after the Kings' captain was hooked breaking in alone on a power play with New Jersey ahead 3-0 in the second period.

This marks the second time Blackwood has had consecutive shutouts. He blanked Carolina and Vancouver in consecutive games in December 2018.

The Devils broke things up earlier in the period, beating Petersen three times in a little more than five minutes.

Gusev got the first one with a one-timer from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from defenseman Damon Severson at 5:38.

Coleman got his 21st goal from between the circles on a power play less than two minutes later. Palmieri scored his 20th when a shot from the point pinballed off Jack Highes and then him into the net.

NOTES: C Nico Hischier (knee) and D Sami Vatanen (foot) each missed his third straight game. ... Teams will play again in Los Angeles on Feb. 29. ... Trevor Moore played for Kings for the first time since being acquired from Toronto on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Kings: finish New York City-swing at Rangers on Sunday night.

Devils: Host Florida on Tuesday night. It will mark Brian Boyle's first game here since being traded to Nashville last February,

