Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writers March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 11:49 a.m.
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook celebrates as he holds up the Stanley Cup Trophy during a rally at Soldier Field for the NHL Stanley Cup hockey champions, in Chicago, in this Thursday, June 18, 2015, file photo. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday, March 5, 2021, he's unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.
After surgeries on his right shoulder and both hips, it's a lingering right hip issue that's keeping the 35-year-old Canadian from getting back on the ice. Seabrook could remain on long-term injured reserve and not technically retire because he has three years remaining on his contract.
JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO