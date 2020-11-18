Black belt Librandi tops World Breaking Association

Ron Librandi, a 5th degree black belt, broke 11 of 12 patio blocks and 12 of 14 pieces of wood to win the title.

Rob Librandi placed first in the Black Belt Men’s Heavyweight Division at the World Cup Power Breaking Championships.

Librandi, a 5th degree black belt, broke 11 of 12 patio blocks and 12 of 14 pieces of wood to better the 110 tournament competitors from three countries in the live online event held on Facebook.

He is now the now the top power breaker in the world as established by the World Breaking Association and the US Breaking Association for his division.

Librandi, Trumbull’s town planner, also took the top spot at last March’s New England Power Breaking Black Belt Challenge.