Binghamton 87, Cazenovia 56

Bogart 7-18 5-6 23, B.Garcia 1-2 1-3 3, Klein 2-8 0-0 4, Sage 4-11 4-4 14, Dennard 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Withers 0-2 2-2 2, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Shepard 0-3 0-0 0, Willmes 0-2 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 1-2 1, Hoyt 0-2 0-0 0, Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Seabrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 13-17 56.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed