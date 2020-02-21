Binghamton 86, Mass.-Lowell 84
Withers 6-10 4-4 16, Lutete 8-15 1-3 18, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, Noel 2-12 9-13 14, Gantz 8-11 4-4 23, Blunt 3-6 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Maziashvili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 18-24 84.
Sarr 2-4 2-2 8, Tinsley 6-10 0-1 15, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 6, Mills 2-5 0-0 6, Sessoms 13-19 11-13 39, Hjalmarsson 2-3 0-0 6, Brown 1-4 4-8 6, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 19-26 86.
Halftime_Binghamton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 6-20 (Gantz 3-5, Mitchell 1-3, Noel 1-4, Lutete 1-5, Withers 0-1, Blunt 0-2), Binghamton 11-19 (Tinsley 3-6, Hjalmarsson 2-2, Mills 2-2, Sarr 2-2, Sessoms 2-3, Brown 0-1, Caldwell 0-3). Fouled Out_Withers, Sarr. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 29 (Withers, Noel 8), Binghamton 24 (Sarr 8). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 18 (Lutete 5), Binghamton 13 (Sessoms 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, Binghamton 24. A_1,645 (5,142).