Binghamton 72, NJIT 71, OT

White 4-4 1-2 9, Falko 5-14 2-3 13, Harried 4-6 2-3 10, Petcash 7-14 2-2 21, Gibson 3-15 0-0 7, McGriff 1-7 0-0 3, Balogun 3-3 3-4 9, Solomon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-14 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run