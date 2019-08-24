Bills-Lions Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|14
|10
|0—24
|Detroit
|3
|10
|0
|7—20
|First Quarter
Det_FG Prater 23, 1:32.
|Second Quarter
Buf_McKenzie 6 run (Hauschka kick), 13:55.
Det_Ty.Johnson 11 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:18.
Buf_Singletary 9 run (Hauschka kick), 1:09.
Det_FG Prater 61, :00.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 43, 8:09.
Buf_Williams 16 pass from Barkley (McLaughlin kick), :31.
|Fourth Quarter
Det_M.Thompson 1 run (Santoso kick), 6:23.
A_46,839.
___
|Buf
|Det
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|350
|317
|Rushes-yards
|32-147
|28-105
|Passing
|203
|212
|Punt Returns
|3-25
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-48
|3-90
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-0
|20-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-15
|2-18
|Punts
|5-47.2
|6-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-106
|9-81
|Time of Possession
|28:54
|31:06
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Gore 8-57, McCoy 6-37, M.Murphy 7-18, Allen 2-17, Singletary 1-9, McKenzie 1-6, Barkley 1-3, Yeldon 3-0, Jackson 3-0. Detroit, M.Thompson 8-34, Anderson 8-24, Zenner 4-21, Jo.Johnson 1-11, Ty.Johnson 4-9, Ker.Johnson 2-4, Fales 1-2.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 3-6-0-49, Barkley 12-14-0-142, Jackson 2-4-0-27. Detroit, Stafford 12-19-0-137, Fales 3-8-0-22, Jo.Johnson 5-10-0-71.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Yeldon 3-51, Z.Jones 3-46, Williams 3-15, Brown 2-35, McCloud 2-29, Towbridge 2-19, Beasley 1-14, K.Carter 1-9. Detroit, Hockenson 3-52, Amendola 3-30, Anderson 2-17, Nauta 1-23, Duhart 1-21, Fulgham 1-15, James 1-13, Lacy 1-11, Ty.Johnson 1-11, D.Alexander 1-10, Ker.Johnson 1-7, M.Jones 1-7, Thomas 1-6, M.Thompson 1-5, Traylor 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.