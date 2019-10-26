Big plays carries Norwalk past Trumbull

TRUMBULL —Norwalk quarterback Kyle Gordon knew what he needed to do, and he was confident his teammates would give him the space to do it, when the Bears took on Trumbull at McDougall Stadium on Friday night.

Gordon ran for four touchdowns in the first half, propelling the Bears to a 42-14 victory.

Coach Sean Ireland’s Bears improved to 3-3. Trumbull is 2-4.

“We’re able to run our O because of the five guys up front, and the blocking of our slot backs and wide receivers,” said Gordon, who ran for 154 yards and touchdowns of 39, 25, 1 and 4 yards in the first two quarters. The 1-yard score was set up by his 77-yard scamper midway through the second quarter.

“Trumbull is a great team and we knew we had to be ready to take care of business.”

Trumbull moved the first-down chains consistently throughout the game, but coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles couldn’t keep pace with Norwalk’s quick-strike ability.

On its first possession after a three-and-out, Trumbull quarterback Riley Simpson led an 18-play, 79-yard drive that took 7:40 off the clock. Simpson completed 7-of-10 passes, getting the ball out quickly to Kyle Atherton, Ray Leonzi, Meleeq Green, Dante Valentino and Ryan Quinn. Matt Delaney had a pair of tell-tale blocks.

Things stalled for the Eagles after getting to the 21 following sacks by the Bears’ Sam Papp and C.J. Major.

It took only four plays for Gordon to break off a 39-yard TD run. Andrew Hernandez added the PAT with 2:36 left in the first.

Green had four carries for 29 yards, before Simpson made a great pass to the sure-handed Atherton for a 32-yard score. Andrew Ilie’s conversion kick tied it with 20.4 left in the opening period.

The non-stop action saw Norwalk’s Lomorris House turn a routine catch into a 45-yard gain when the junior deftly cut past a defender to move the chains to the Trumbull 25. Gordon broke free from there and it was 13-7. Jack Ligouri blocked the PAT.

Trumbull then had the ball for nine plays and moved to the Bears’ 18. Jake Delfino’s pancake block freed Green for a 10-yard gain, Atherton caught a pass and bulled for extra yards for 11 more. The Bears held on downs at the 22.

Gordon’s 77-yard scamper was stopped a yard short of paydirt by the determined Green, who tackled him at the 1-yard line. Gordon bucked over on the next play. It was 21-7 when Donovan Miller caught the two-point conversion pass at the 6:55 mark of the second period.

The Bears’ Austin Hall recovered an onside kick at the Trumbull 45. Mixing holding penalties with long gains equally over the next six plays, the Bears got the 1-yard line, where Nolan Shay’s hit knocked the ball loose and L.J. Ciambriello fell on a fumble in the end zone for a touch back.

Again, Trumbull moved the ball. This time the Eagles marched to the 32, but on ninth play turned the ball over on downs. Norwalk only had 1:03 to work its magic. Hall caught a pair of passes, Edwards a 34-yarder, and Gordon scored on a 4-yard run with 15.5 left before the half.

Trumbull scored on Simpson’s 5-yard pass to Hunter Fitzgibbons with 4:44 to play.

NORWALK 42, TRUMBULL 14

NORWALK 7 21 7 7 — 42

TRUMBULL 7 0 0 7 — 14

N—Kyle Gordon 39-yard run (Andrew Hernandez kick)

T—Kyle Atherton 32-yard pass from Riley Simpson (Andrew Ilie kick)

N—Gordon 25-yard run (kick blocked)

N—Gordon 1-yard run (Domovan Miller pass from Gordon)

N—Gordon 4-yard run (Hernandez kick)

N—Camryn Edwards 2-yard run (Hernandez kick)

N—Edwards 30-yard run (Hernandez kick)

T—Hunter Fitzgibbons 5-yard pass from Simpson (Ilie kick)