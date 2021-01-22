Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 1:10 p.m.
1 of8 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) celebrates with Jordan Poyer (21) and Taron Johnson (24) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. John Munson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs past Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (44) and Jimmy Smith (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaps over Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph, right, during a 20-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
Two teams so absent from championship history for so long until recently face off for the AFC championship.
The Kansas City Chiefs won their first NFL title since 1970 when they beat San Francisco in last year's Super Bowl. When they host Buffalo, the Chiefs will take on a franchise that went from the 2000-2016 seasons without even getting to the playoffs.