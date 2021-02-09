Big Ten moves men's tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 3:26 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that its men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of this year's Final Four.
The tournament will be played March 10-14 just a few blocks away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse where the women's tourney will take place the same week. Big Ten officials see the advantages of Indianapolis as a tournament site, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.