Big 3rd quarter gives Mercer women SoCon title, NCAA berth March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 2:41 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Erin Houpt scored all 12 of her points in a dominating third quarter and Mercer earned its fourth NCAA Tournament berth and second in a row with a 73-54 win over Furman in the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.
Trailing 25-24 at the half, the Bears outscored the Paladins 30-4 in the third quarter, opening and closing with Houpt 3-pointers on her birthday.