Big 12 slate has potential title game preview with Baylor-OU

Some things to watch in the Big 12 for Week 12 of the regular season:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1, Big 12) at No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0). ESPN will do its “College GameDay” pregame show from the banks of the Brazos River before the potential Big 12 championship preview game. The Bears have won 11 games in a row and are 9-0 for only the second time in school history. They lost their 10th game to Oklahoma State in 2013, but still went on to win their first Big 12 title. Baylor was 8-0 in 2015 before a home loss to the Sooners, and the Bears lost three of their last four regular season games. Oklahoma is the four-time defending Big 12 champion, and the Sooners pretty much have to win out if they want the chance to be in the College Football Playoff again this season. They held on for a 42-41 win last weekend over Iowa State after stopping a 2-point conversion try in the final minute.

BEST MATCHUP

Les Miles at No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3). The first-year Kansas coach goes back to Stillwater for his first game there since he was with the Cowboys in 2004.

“I think I will enjoy walking in that stadium more than anybody else,” said Miles, who left OSU after that season for LSU. The Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) still have a chance for their most wins since five in 2009. Oklahoma State is bowl eligible after winning its last two games. Mike Gundy is still the Cowboys head coach, succeeding Miles after being his offensive coordinator from 2001-04.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

While Baylor and Oklahoma are the front-runners to get into the Big 12 title game, four other teams are in still in contention for the Dec. 7 game. No. 22 Texas (4-2 Big 12), Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State are all 3-3 in conference play. ... The road team has won five of the last seven meetings between Texas Tech and TCU. They go into Saturday’s game in Lubbock both with 4-5 records and needing to win two of their last three games to get bowl eligible. .... Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson is 29 rushing yards short of becoming the fourth quarterback in school history with 3,000 career yards passing and 1,000 rushing.

UPSET WATCH

Iowa State (5-4, 3-3) is nearly a touchdown favorite at home over No. 22 Texas (6-3, 4-2) after consecutive losses. The Cyclones’ three Big 12 losses are by a combined 10 points. Texas has a 14-2 series advantage over the Cyclones, and won the last three by at least 10 points. The Longhorns’ last two wins this season have come on game-ending field goals by Cameron Dicker.

IMPACT PERFORMER

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb leads the nation with 13 touchdowns receiving and has had only one game this season when he didn’t get into the end zone. The junior has 31 TDs in 37 career games. He has 44 catches for 983 yards this season — 109.2 yards per game, and 22.3 yards per catch. He has 13 catches for 302 yards the last two games and has five 135-yard receiving games this season.

