Big 12 rivals Texas, Oklahoma neck-and-neck on signing day

CONFERENCE: Big 12

BEST IN CLASS (based on 247 Sports composite rankings through Wednesday afternoon): Texas fans hope they have reason for a promising future after a so-so season. The Longhorns are given the edge in the conference recruiting rankings with Oklahoma ranked close behind. The two programs also border each other in the national rankings at 10 and 11.

BEST PLAYER: Bijan Robinson, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back out of Tucson (Arizona) Salpointe Catholic, was the lone five-star recruit to sign with a Big 12 school. Texas landed him. Robinson is the 20th-rated prospect in the country and is No. 3 among running backs. He's touted as having great vision, patience behind the line and the ability to quickly get to the second level. Ball security and pass blocking are seen as areas of improvement, but he could still make an immediate impact for a Texas' offense that could use playmakers.

WHO STOCKED UP: In sheer numbers, Kansas State led the way with 23 recruits signing letters, but along with rival Kansas, didn't have any four-star recruits. ... The rest of conference could claim at least one four-star signing with Oklahoma (13 four stars) and Texas (12 four stars) far out in front and TCU a solid third with five four stars out of 14 signees. ... Iowa State signed 20 players.

WHO FELL SHORT: Baylor took the novel approach of introducing their recruits with social media videos of puppets playing the roles of the signed athletes, who then narrated the videos as their puppet doppelgangers were shown coming into the stadium, training and even signing. The Bears, coming off a Big 12 title game appearance, only signed 11 players and have some work to do before the next signing period in February.

THE TAKEAWAY: As conference champion and in a virtual dead-heat with Texas in the early signing period, perhaps Oklahoma has to be considered the overall winner in the Big 12.