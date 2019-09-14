Bichette's home run in 12th leads Blue Jays over Yanks 6-5

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette, front right, rounds the bases after hitting a walkoff home run to defeat the New York Yankees in the 12th inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette, front right, rounds the bases after hitting a walkoff home run to defeat the New York Yankees in the 12th inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 13, ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Bichette's home run in 12th leads Blue Jays over Yanks 6-5 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit his first game-ending home run, a 12th-inning drive that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

A 21-year-old who debuted on July 29, Bichette led off the 12th against Tyler Lyons (1-2) with his 11th home run.

Wilmer Font (4-4) pitched two innings for the win. Toronto at 58-90 is trying to avoid losing 100 games for the first time since 1977-79, its first three seasons.

Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza entered in the 10th but left after injuring his elbow on a wild ball four to his first batter, Didi Gregorius. An emotional Mayza went down on one knee and covered his face with his jersey before walking off with an athletic trainer.

Making his second career start against the team he grew up rooting for in Long Island, Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay allowed five runs and seven hits in 41/3 innings. Kay was obtained from the New York Mets in the July trade for Marcus Stroman.

New York trailed 3-0 before scoring five runs in the fifth. Clint Frazier hit an RBI double and scored on Austin Romine's single, Luke Voit hit into a run-scoring forceout and Gio Urshela had a two-run single.

Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Kahnle had to be examined by trainers after slamming his hand against a sunflower seed bin following his appearance in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader win in Detroit.

Cavan Biggio had a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Tanaka is winless in three starts.

Toronto tied it in the seventh when right-hander Adam Ottavino balked home the tying run from third base while making a pickoff throw to first. Ottavino has allowed runs in three straight appearances.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Tanaka is winless in three starts.

A day after running into the right field wall at Detroit, New York's Aaron Judge pinch hit in the 12th and struck out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said he's optimistic C Gary Sánchez (strained groin) and DH Edwin Encarnación (oblique) will be able to return before the end of the season. Both left injured in either game of Thursday's doubleheader sweep in Detroit. ... LHP J.A. Happ had a cortisone injection in his left biceps muscle and is expected to pitch against the Los Angeles Angels next week. ... RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder) allowed one run and two hits in one inning at Double-A Trenton, which won its first Eastern League title in six seasons. Betances struck out one and allowed a home run. ... RHP Luis Severino (shoulder) will make his season debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, while LHP Jordan Montgomery returns from Tommy John surgery to pitch against Toronto on Sunday, possibly after an opener. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton played four innings in left field in a simulated game at the Yankees' minor league complex in Tampa, Florida and remains on track to rejoin the team at home next week.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (13-6, 3.96) is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts in Toronto going into Saturday, including a no-hitter for Seattle in May 2018. Blue Jays RHP Jacob Waguespack (4-4, 4.55) is 0-3 with an 8.74 ERA over his past three starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport