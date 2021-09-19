Berríos tops old team, Blue Jays increase lead, beat Twins IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 5:23 p.m.
1 of4 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, puts The Blue Jacket on Bo Bichette after Bichette's two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tosses the ball to pitcher Jose Berrios at first base in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Berrios mishandled the throw and Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon was safe at first base. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Luke Farrell pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays increased their lead in the playoff race by beating the Minnesota Twins 5-3 Sunday.
Toronto now leads the New York Yankees by 1 1/2 games for the second AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are one game behind Boston for the top slot.