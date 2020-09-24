Beric scores again as Fire beats Dynamo, snaps skid

Recommended Video:

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored for the third consecutive game and the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Bornstein played a one-touch pass to Beric for a one-touch redirection from 7 yards in the 15th minute.

Chicago (3-7-3) snapped a five-game winless streak, including three losses.

Fabian Herbers put away a sliding side-footer in the 23rd, and Álvaro Medrán beat a trio of defenders before a rolling finish made it 3-0 in the 40th minute.

C.J. Sapong converted from the spot in the 89th to cap the scoring after Aljaz Struna was called for a foul in the area. Sapong's first penalty kick was stopped but, after video review, goalkeeper Marko Maric was ruled to have come off his line and Sapong put away his second attempt.

Houston (3-4-6) had won three in a row.

It was the Fire's highest-scoring game of the season and just their fourth with more than one goal.