Benning, Eze lift Fairfield over Marist in overtime 57-53

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Benning and Vincent Eze combined to score all 12 of Fairfield's overtime points to lead the Stags over Marist 57-53 on Friday night.

Benning hit 3-pointer for Fairfield's first points in overtime and made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a 56-53 lead. After Tyler Sagl missed a two-point jumper for Marist (6-16, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in the final seconds, Eze added a final free throw. Eze made consecutive baskets to give the Stags (10-14, 6-7) the lead for good with just under two minutes left.

Jesus Cruz scored in the paint with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie at 45-all. He finished with 12 points. Benning scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Eze had nine points and nine rebounds.

Sagl and Michael Cubbage scored 11 points each for the Red Foxes with Cubbage grabbing nine rebounds.

