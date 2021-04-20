Bennett scores two goals, Knight makes 33 saves in NHL debut PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 10:14 p.m.
1 of5 Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) defends the net with Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) waiting for a tip-in attempt during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Joel Auerbach/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) congratulates left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) after he returned from the penalty box during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Joel Auerbach/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Florida Panthers center Alexander Wennberg (21) checks Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Mikko Lehtonen (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Joel Auerbach/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) scores a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Joel Auerbach/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Teammates congratulate Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) after he scored a goal against the Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Joel Auerbach/AP Show More Show Less
SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Sam Bennett scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 33 saves in his NHL debut to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov scored his first goal in four games, and Ryan Lomberg also scored a goal for Florida. Anthony Duclair had three assists. The Panthers are 7-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.