Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4 PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 9:13 p.m.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152.