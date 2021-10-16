Bennett, Bowers, D lead No. 1 Georgia past Kentucky, 30-13 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 7:16 p.m.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With Georgia playing its first game as the nation's No. 1-ranked team since 2008, Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 victory over No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.
Bennett, starting his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels, hooked up with freshman tight end Brock Bowers on a pair of scores.