Benintendi's single in 8th sends KC to 2-0 win over Brewers DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 11:38 p.m.
1 of5 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws to first for the double play hit into by Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes after forcing Luis Urias (2) out at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Fans wait under an umbrella during a rain delay in the second inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain acknowledges the crowd's applause as he comes up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Cain is a former Royals player. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A rainbow rises beyond right field of Kauffman Stadium during a rain delay in the second inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning, spoiling a masterful start by the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff and propelling the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Royals starter Kris Bubic, who had been working in long relief but got a spot start when Danny Duffy headed to the injured list, threw six innings of one-hit ball.