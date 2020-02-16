Belo scores 23 to carry Montana St. over Weber St. 77-63

Recommended Video:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Montana State defeated Weber State 77-63 on Saturday night.

Belo made 9 of 12 shots.

Harald Frey had 16 points and 10 assists for Montana State (14-11, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Borja Fernandez added 14 points. Amin Adamu had 13 points.

Cody John had 18 points for the Wildcats (10-16, 6-9). Jerrick Harding added 16 points. Kham Davis had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Montana State defeated Weber State 62-61 on Jan. 23. Montana State matches up against Portland State on the road on Thursday. Weber State faces Southern Utah at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com