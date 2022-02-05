Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 12:56 a.m.
1 of7 Children play as they wait in a neighbouring carpark to catch a glimpse of the fireworks for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Residents react as they catch a glimpse of the fireworks for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Residents look out from their homes to catch a glimpse of the fireworks for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Residents look at their recording of the fireworks for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Children wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus watch a tablet computer showing a live telecast of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Residents catch a glimpse of the fireworks outside a residential blocks during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A journalist looks out the window of an Olympic shuttle bus as performers walk along the street with props used at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games.
Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. To contain any outbreaks, authorities have also walled off the venues to prevent participants from coming in contact with the general public.